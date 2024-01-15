IRS Releases Guidelines for Pension-linked Emergency Savings Accounts

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued guidelines for employers to facilitate the introduction of pension-linked emergency savings accounts (PLESAs), a key component of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. The aim is to equip employees with a secure platform to accumulate funds for financial emergencies.

Understanding PLESAs

PLESAs are individual accounts integrated within defined contribution plans, designed to promote financial resilience among employees. The IRS guidance is primed to ensure that both employers and employees comprehend the rules as these accounts debut. Starting from plan years after December 31, 2023, employers are permitted to offer PLESAs, indicating some employees could have already commenced contributions from January 1, 2024.

Contribution and Withdrawal Rules

Matching contributions to PLESAs align with the rate as the linked defined contribution plan, albeit with some restrictions. Employees who are eligible for an employer's defined contribution plan can contribute to a PLESA, regardless of their participation in the principal plan. The typical maximum balance for a PLESA is $2,500, with employers retaining the discretion to set a lower limit. As designated Roth accounts, PLESAs entail non-deductible contributions but generally tax-free withdrawals. Participants are granted the liberty to withdraw from their PLESA once a month at the minimum.

IRS Measures to Curb Manipulation

The IRS is also implementing measures to deter any potential manipulation of PLESA rules. It has sought public feedback on the preliminary guidelines. Furthermore, the SECURE 2.0 Act incorporates a provision that facilitates a rollover of up to $35,000 from a 529 college savings plan account into a Roth IRA. This strategy has been previously leveraged by affluent individuals to mitigate their tax liabilities.