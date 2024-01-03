en English
Business

IRS Introduces Tax Changes to Benefit Americans, Amid Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
IRS Introduces Tax Changes to Benefit Americans, Amid Criticism

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled a series of changes aimed at reducing the tax burden for a significant number of Americans in the upcoming year. The changes, which include increased income tax brackets and enhanced tax benefits for contributions to retirement and health savings accounts, promise a potentially brighter financial future for many.

Higher Income Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

The IRS has raised the income tax brackets for the 2024 tax year, leading to potentially bigger paychecks and lower taxes for many Americans. The marginal tax rate now ranges from 10% for individuals earning $11,600 or less to 37% for those earning $609,350 or more. Additionally, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly has been increased to $29,000, providing a further financial boost.

Increased Tax Benefits for Retirement Contributions

Contributions to 401(k), 403(b), 457 plans, and IRAs have seen an increase in their limits, enabling more pre-tax earnings to be saved for retirement. The IRS’s move to enhance these tax benefits is part of an effort to encourage long-term savings and provide financial security for retirees.

Health Savings Account Enhancements

The IRS has also raised the contribution limit for Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) for 2024. This change allows employees to set aside more pre-tax income for eligible health expenses, providing significant financial relief for those struggling with healthcare costs. Deductibles and out-of-pocket expense limits for medical savings accounts have also been raised for both self-only and family coverage, further enhancing the potential savings.

Increased Earned Income Tax Credit and Foreign Earned Income Exclusion

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) claim amount for households with at least three qualifying children has been increased, providing a significant financial boost for large families. Additionally, the foreign earned income exclusion provision has been increased to prevent double taxation of income earned abroad, a welcome change for many Americans working overseas.

Despite these positive changes, the IRS has been criticized for its outdated definition of ‘high-income’ earners in its enforcement efforts, and for the increased scrutiny of certain tax-exempt organizations, which has led to accusations of politically motivated audits.

Business
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

