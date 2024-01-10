en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

iRobot Shares Plunge Amidst Amazon’s EU Antitrust Probe

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
iRobot Shares Plunge Amidst Amazon’s EU Antitrust Probe

Shares of iRobot, the renowned maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners, took a steep dive, plunging by 19% following a report. The cause of this downfall points towards Amazon’s reluctance to make concessions to resolve an ongoing European Union (EU) antitrust investigation. This investigation is integral to Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot for a whopping $1.7 billion, a deal that was first brought to light in August 2022.

EU Competition Concerns

The European Commission, which prides itself on maintaining fair business practices, is conducting an in-depth probe into the acquisition. The Commission’s main area of concern is the potential degradation of competition. The theory, as suggested by the Commission, is that Amazon might limit the online visibility of iRobot’s rivals on its platform, thereby creating a monopolistic environment.

The Silence of the Parties

The deadline for Amazon to propose changes to its EU business operations, in order to alleviate these concerns, was the end of a recent Wednesday. However, Amazon opted to remain silent, declining to comment on the matter. As for the other parties involved, neither iRobot nor the European Commission responded immediately to requests for comments. The lack of responses is further fueling speculations and uncertainties.

Impact on Stock Market

Ironically, while iRobot’s shares were on a downward spiral, Amazon’s shares painted a different picture, rising by 1.5% on the same day. The European Commission’s impending ruling on the Amazon-iRobot deal, expected by February 14, is being closely watched by investors and market analysts. The deal is also under review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Notably, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority stated in June that it’s unlikely the deal would substantially lessen competition in the UK, providing a glimmer of hope amidst an otherwise tense situation.

0
Business Europe
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
SEC Approves First-Ever Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Sparks Rally in Crypto Market
In a landmark decision for the crypto industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first-ever spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. With the SEC giving the nod to 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, a new chapter unfolded in the annals of the cryptocurrency world. SEC’s Approval: A Long-Awaited Milestone This
SEC Approves First-Ever Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Sparks Rally in Crypto Market
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Revolutionizing Crypto Investment Landscape
7 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Revolutionizing Crypto Investment Landscape
Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry
8 mins ago
Amazon Studios and MGM Layoffs: Impact on the Film Industry
IRS Unveils Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season, Urges Early Filing
4 mins ago
IRS Unveils Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season, Urges Early Filing
Forecasting the Future: Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024
5 mins ago
Forecasting the Future: Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments
7 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
24 seconds
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
2 mins
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
4 mins
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
5 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
6 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
6 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
6 mins
2024 Elections Set to Reshape Global Political and Economic Landscape
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
7 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: A Shift in GOP Landscape
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
8 mins
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app