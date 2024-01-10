iRobot Shares Plunge Amidst Amazon’s EU Antitrust Probe

Shares of iRobot, the renowned maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners, took a steep dive, plunging by 19% following a report. The cause of this downfall points towards Amazon’s reluctance to make concessions to resolve an ongoing European Union (EU) antitrust investigation. This investigation is integral to Amazon’s proposed acquisition of iRobot for a whopping $1.7 billion, a deal that was first brought to light in August 2022.

EU Competition Concerns

The European Commission, which prides itself on maintaining fair business practices, is conducting an in-depth probe into the acquisition. The Commission’s main area of concern is the potential degradation of competition. The theory, as suggested by the Commission, is that Amazon might limit the online visibility of iRobot’s rivals on its platform, thereby creating a monopolistic environment.

The Silence of the Parties

The deadline for Amazon to propose changes to its EU business operations, in order to alleviate these concerns, was the end of a recent Wednesday. However, Amazon opted to remain silent, declining to comment on the matter. As for the other parties involved, neither iRobot nor the European Commission responded immediately to requests for comments. The lack of responses is further fueling speculations and uncertainties.

Impact on Stock Market

Ironically, while iRobot’s shares were on a downward spiral, Amazon’s shares painted a different picture, rising by 1.5% on the same day. The European Commission’s impending ruling on the Amazon-iRobot deal, expected by February 14, is being closely watched by investors and market analysts. The deal is also under review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Notably, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority stated in June that it’s unlikely the deal would substantially lessen competition in the UK, providing a glimmer of hope amidst an otherwise tense situation.