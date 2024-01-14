en English
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

In an unexpected twist of events, the Irish tech sector displayed a robust performance amidst the economic and social challenges of 2023. While the general sentiment predicted a downturn, the sector gained significant momentum, particularly in the latter half of the year. This resilience is evident in the successful execution of various deals, the most notable being the sale of global payroll provider Immedis by Terry Clune for a whopping €600 million.

Overcoming the Odds

The Irish tech industry’s success story has unfolded against a backdrop of a tough fundraising landscape and a sweeping reevaluation of company valuations. Yet, the sector has managed to stay afloat, even turning the tide in its favor. The resilience of the tech industry is a testament to the grit and determination of Irish entrepreneurs.

Job Cuts and Investments in AI

In a paradoxical turn, the tech sector is experiencing a wave of job cuts while simultaneously increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI). AI has been cited by many tech companies as a rationale for job cuts, with over 5,500 tech employees losing their jobs in the first two weeks of 2024 alone. This situation is seen as a direct fallout from the pandemic-induced hiring spree, which saw a subsequent increase in layoffs as restrictions eased.

The Human Impact

The tech layoffs have not only impacted the workforce but have also attracted the attention of labor advocates and lawmakers. A coalition of Black lawmakers has expressed concern over the disproportionate effects of these layoffs on the African American community and women. The shocking manner in which Google employees found out about their job losses – via email – has ignited calls for the Department of Labor to take more robust measures to protect workers most vulnerable to job loss.

Despite these challenges, industry experts predict a strong rebound in the M&A activity in Ireland in 2024, inspired by the market’s robust performance in the previous year. This positive outlook signifies a promising future for Irish entrepreneurs and the tech industry as a whole.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

