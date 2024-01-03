en English
Business

Irish Taxpayers Call for Simplification of Capital Gains Tax Rules: Taxback Survey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Irish Taxpayers Call for Simplification of Capital Gains Tax Rules: Taxback Survey

A recent taxpayer sentiment survey conducted by Taxback paints a clear picture of the Irish populace’s discontentment with the intricacies of the tax system, specifically Capital Gains Tax (CGT). Of the 2,000 taxpayers surveyed, a staggering 88% advocated for a simplification of tax return rules regarding CGT on property sales.

Complex CGT Rules Incite Discontent

In the prevailing system, CGT on profits accrued from the sale of second homes or investment properties must be cleared within the same year of sale. This is notwithstanding the fact that these profits are typically declared in the tax return of the subsequent year. A heft 57% of the respondents view this as a testament to the overly complex nature of Ireland’s tax system, thereby supporting simplification initiatives.

Reform Propositions

Additionally, 31% of the surveyed taxpayers propose that the CGT be paid in the same year as the declaration of profits. On the other end of the spectrum, a mere 12% are in favor of the current system, showing minimal support for maintaining the status quo.

Confounding CGT Deadlines

Marian Ryan, the consumer tax manager at Taxback, emphasized the perplexing nature of CGT deadlines, especially for individuals not well-versed in tax matters. She explained that payment deadlines fluctuate based on when in the year the profit is realized, with different dates for profits garnered before and after December. Furthermore, even though the sale of a primary family home is typically exempt from CGT, a return still needs to be filed to claim this exemption – a rule that many are oblivious to.

The survey underscored the significant potential for penalties and interest due to non-compliance with the convoluted CGT rules. It further underscored a compelling argument for simplifying the CGT return and payment process in Ireland, a country with high prevalence of property ownership.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

