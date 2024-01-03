Irish Taxpayers Call for Simplification of Capital Gains Tax Rules: Taxback Survey

A recent taxpayer sentiment survey conducted by Taxback paints a clear picture of the Irish populace’s discontentment with the intricacies of the tax system, specifically Capital Gains Tax (CGT). Of the 2,000 taxpayers surveyed, a staggering 88% advocated for a simplification of tax return rules regarding CGT on property sales.

Complex CGT Rules Incite Discontent

In the prevailing system, CGT on profits accrued from the sale of second homes or investment properties must be cleared within the same year of sale. This is notwithstanding the fact that these profits are typically declared in the tax return of the subsequent year. A heft 57% of the respondents view this as a testament to the overly complex nature of Ireland’s tax system, thereby supporting simplification initiatives.

Reform Propositions

Additionally, 31% of the surveyed taxpayers propose that the CGT be paid in the same year as the declaration of profits. On the other end of the spectrum, a mere 12% are in favor of the current system, showing minimal support for maintaining the status quo.

Confounding CGT Deadlines

Marian Ryan, the consumer tax manager at Taxback, emphasized the perplexing nature of CGT deadlines, especially for individuals not well-versed in tax matters. She explained that payment deadlines fluctuate based on when in the year the profit is realized, with different dates for profits garnered before and after December. Furthermore, even though the sale of a primary family home is typically exempt from CGT, a return still needs to be filed to claim this exemption – a rule that many are oblivious to.

The survey underscored the significant potential for penalties and interest due to non-compliance with the convoluted CGT rules. It further underscored a compelling argument for simplifying the CGT return and payment process in Ireland, a country with high prevalence of property ownership.