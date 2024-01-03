en English
Business

Irish Finance Minister Ups the Ante: Bank Levy Set to Increase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Irish Finance Minister Ups the Ante: Bank Levy Set to Increase

In a decisive move towards increased revenue collection from the banking sector, Irish Finance Minister, Michael McGrath has resolved to raise the bank levy, pushing for a sum that exceeds the previous €150 million. This decision stems from the anticipation of substantial profits for banks in the wake of escalating interest rates. McGrath’s rationale is grounded in the consideration that a significant proportion of these profits remain untaxed due to financial losses accrued during past crises.

Expanded Reach of the Bank Levy

The bank levy, instituted in 2014, was initially designed to target financial institutions that had received taxpayer bailouts during the financial crisis. However, the levy’s scope has broadened, potentially impacting banks that did not receive such assistance. This expansion has raised eyebrows amongst officials, who warn that including these additional financial entities could incite legal challenges.

Risks and Challenges

Concerns have also surfaced regarding the method of calculating the levy. Critics argue that this could dissuade banks from offering attractive interest rates to savers. There are apprehensions that a significant hike in the levy might inadvertently affect consumers. The possible repercussions include lower deposit rates, increased loan costs, and a potential deterrent for new banks considering entry into the Irish market.

Decision to Proceed

Undeterred by these potential pitfalls, McGrath has chosen to press ahead with a levy on AIB (including EBS), Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB. The levy will target their customer deposits with the aim of collecting €175 million. This decision has been made with the provision for further increasing the levy as the tax package is finalized.

Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

