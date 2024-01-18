en English
Agriculture

Irish Beef Processing Sector in Flux: Farmers Voice Concerns Amid Market Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
In a wave of consolidation, the Irish beef processing industry is experiencing a significant shift. Farmers express concern amid rumors of potential takeovers of meat processors, which could further reduce competition and impact the market dynamics in a sector that has already seen considerable changes.

Changing Face of the Irish Beef Market

Once a landscape dotted with multiple abattoirs within close proximity to farms, the sector has now transformed significantly with numerous closures. A range of factors, including the absence of successors and shifts in the retail landscape, have contributed to these changes. This is a far cry from the past, where beef was routinely sold into intervention.

The retail market has evolved substantially, impacting the way beef is procured and sold. Today, Irish beef is a major contributor to the growth of Ireland’s food and drink exports, which continued to flourish in 2023, bolstered by robust sales. However, the changing market dynamics have brought about new challenges and uncertainties.

Farmers Express Skepticism and Concerns

Farmers are wary of the implications of these market changes. Specifically, there is skepticism about whether more processors competing and potentially undercutting each other in sales to a few dominant retailers would actually result in better farm-gate prices for beef and lamb. Doubts and apprehension loom large over the impact of such market dynamics on the price farmers receive for their produce.

Looking Ahead: Uncertainties and Opportunities

As the sector navigates these changes, the future poses uncertainties but also potential opportunities. The food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation rate fell to 8% in December 2023, indicating some respite. However, other food and drink manufacturers are grappling with their own challenges. For instance, UK poultry manufacturer Bernard Matthews has proposed the closure of its Great Witchingham site in Norfolk, and Pilgrim’s UK, a pork processor, is taking steps to cut emissions at its Spalding Leicestershire site.

As the Irish beef processing sector continues to evolve, all eyes will be on how the market dynamics shape up, the role of major players, and the impact on the farmers who form the backbone of this industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

