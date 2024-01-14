en English
Aviation

Irish Aircraft Leasing Companies Raise Tax Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Irish Aircraft Leasing Companies Raise Tax Concerns

In a recent development, aircraft leasing companies in Ireland have voiced concerns regarding the impact of the new tax rates on their businesses. These firms, accounting for approximately 60% of the world’s leased aircraft, fear that the hike in the corporate tax rate from 12.5% to 15% might jeopardize Ireland’s standing as a leading hub for aircraft leasing. The rise in tax rate, driven by the implementation of a global tax agreement, could threaten Ireland’s competitive edge in the sector. Such a move could also deter international airlines from opting for aircraft leasing for the sake of better fleet management flexibility, a choice significantly influenced by Ireland’s low corporate tax rate.

Industry Reactions on the Tax Change

Ahead of Budget 2024, Avolon, an Irish-founded leasing firm, reached out to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last September to express its concerns. Although a direct meeting with the minister did not take place, the company had a chance to share its apprehensions with officials from the Department of Finance. Avolon’s CEO, Andy Cronin, referred to a PwC research during his conversation, highlighting the significant contribution of the industry to the Irish economy and its potential for growth.

Macquarie Air Finance, another key player in the industry, echoed Avolon’s sentiments. The company warned that the impending tax changes could potentially weaken Ireland’s appeal as a leasing hub. The industry’s concerns have been represented by Aircraft Leasing Ireland (ALI), an Ibec lobby group, which has been actively advocating on behalf of the sector.

Government Response to Concerns

The Department of Finance, while acknowledging its interaction with industry representatives before the tax changes were introduced at the beginning of the year, has yet to provide a definitive response to the raised concerns. The industry, contributing approximately €900m to the Irish economy and providing employment to over 8,500 individuals, waits in anticipation while the government navigates the intricate balance between global tax agreements and local economic interests.

Aviation Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

