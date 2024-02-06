Ireland's Insurance Sector Sees Major Leadership Changes

Insurance sector in Ireland witnesses major shifts, as top firms announce key appointments. Bruce Low has been appointed as the managing director, and Wayne Kwan as the sales director of Kennet Insurance Brokers Ireland, a Merrion Square-based firm. These appointments come in the wake of WF Risk Group's establishment of a regulated entity in Dublin, post-Brexit, aiming to facilitate business across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Optimism Surrounding New Appointments

Richard Willis, the managing director of WF Risk Group, has conveyed his enthusiasm about the company's expansion in the Island of Ireland. He has spotlighted the cross-border and European market trade opportunities that the new appointments of Low and Kwan will usher in. With a combined professional experience of 40 years in commercial insurance, Low and Kwan are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the group.

WF Risk Group's Growth Trajectory

The WF Risk Group, the parent company of Willis Insurance & Risk Management in Belfast, has been expanding its footprint through organic growth and acquisitions. The group, which has offices in multiple UK cities, has been offering services across various sectors. In the year 2022, the group reported a profit surge and distributed dividends to its shareholders, marking an impressive growth period.

Leadership Reshuffle at Marsh

Meanwhile, Marsh, another significant player in the insurance sector, has announced a series of leadership changes. Lorraine Stack has been named the Risk Management Leader for Europe and will be based in Dublin. She will report directly to Christos Adamantiadis and Carolina Klint. Stack will oversee Marsh's portfolio of significant European clients. In a parallel move, Rob Geraghty has assumed Stack's former role as International Consulting and Sales Leader at Marsh Captive Solutions. Furthermore, Nick Gale has been promoted to the role of Dublin and Isle of Man Captives Operations Leader, reinforcing the company's leadership structure.