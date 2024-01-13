en English
Business

Ireland’s Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage

The average wait time for a driving test in Ireland has reached an alarmingly high of 22 weeks, according to the latest figures. This situation comes amidst an unprecedented surge in demand for driving tests, which saw a 28% increase in applications in 2022 compared to the previous record year. The sharp increase in demand has continued into 2023, further exacerbating the situation.

The Driver Tester Shortage

The Driver Testing Service is grappling with a shortage of driver testers, a key factor contributing to the significant delay. A spokesperson for the service confirmed the non-renewal of contracts for a small number of temporary driver testers. This has compounded the problem, leading to a significant backlog of driving test applications.

Role of the Road Safety Authority

The management of these contracts falls under the purview of the Road Safety Authority (RSA). Despite initiating a recruitment campaign to tackle the problem, the effort has fallen short. The Ministers for Transport and Road Safety had approved the recruitment of an additional 75 driver testers. However, only 41 new testers were recruited, falling short of the target by 34.

Anticipated Improvements

Despite the current challenges, the Driver Testing Service remains optimistic about improvements in the near future. By the beginning of 2024, the service expects a significant increase in pace of tests. With a total of 176 driver testers now available, the service anticipates a reduction in the current average wait time of 22.5 weeks. The situation is being closely monitored, and additional measures are being considered to further reduce wait times.

Business Ireland Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

