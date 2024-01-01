Ireland to Implement 15% Corporation Tax on Large Multinationals

In a move marking a significant overhaul in Ireland’s corporate tax system for the first time in three decades, the country is poised to impose a 15% corporation tax on large multinational companies. The tax reform, known as Pillar Two, is a result of the global tax agreement orchestrated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which Ireland joined in 2021.

Who Will Be Affected?

The new tax rate will impact approximately 1,600 multinational corporations currently operating in Ireland with reported turnovers exceeding 750 million euros in at least two out of the past four years. These companies will be required to pay the difference between their current effective tax rate and the new 15% minimum. However, the majority of businesses in Ireland, accounting for over 99%, will continue to pay the standard 12.5% tax rate.

(Read Also: Ireland Raises Retirement Age to 70 for Higher State Pension)

The Transition Period and Long-Term Effects

Although the new tax liability commences immediately, affected corporations will not be required to pay the additional tax until 2026, providing a transition period for adapting to the changes. While the OECD agreement is anticipated to financially benefit Ireland in the long run, the Pillar One provision, which grants more taxing rights to larger countries, could potentially lead to revenue losses for Ireland. Currently, there is no consensus on the implementation of Pillar One.

(Read Also: Ireland’s Major Pension Reform: A New Era of Flexibility in Retirement Planning)

Government’s Stance and Support for Businesses

Ireland’s Finance Minister Michael McGrath has expressed support for the updated tax rules, foreseeing a more stable international tax environment and the ability to concentrate on improving domestic tax policies. Furthermore, Budget 2024 includes various initiatives to support businesses, such as increased R&D tax credits and incentives for entrepreneurs and angel investors, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment amidst these changes.

Read More