IRDAI Proposes Strategic Changes for 'Insurance for All' Objective

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is planning to revamp its strategy to achieve its 'Insurance for All' objective. The proposal includes setting new targets and amending regulations that have been in place since the fiscal year 2016-17. The changes are detailed in the Exposure Draft on IRDAI (Rural, Social Sector and Motor Third Party Obligations) Regulations, 2024, which is now open for public review and expected to replace the existing norms from April 1.

Strategic Changes to Enhance Insurance Accessibility

The IRDAI's proposed amendments aim at enhancing the ease of doing business and reducing the compliance burden while protecting the policyholders' interests. One of the significant changes involves using gram panchayats as the unit of measurement for the rural sector. Furthermore, the way lives and policies are counted for life, general, and health insurers is also to be modified.

Modifications in Motor Insurance

As for motor insurance, renewals and coverage of uninsured vehicles with a gap in insurance of at least 30 days will be counted towards fulfilling motor third-party obligations. New insurers will need to meet a minimum underwriting requirement for vehicles in their first year.

Meeting Rural and Social Sector Obligations

Policies related to government social security schemes, policies for below poverty line individuals, MGNREGA and Ayushman Bharat cardholders, micro insurance policies, and those sold through the proposed Bima Vahaks women-centric distribution channel will contribute to meeting rural and social sector obligations.

Alongside, the Standing Committee on Finance has recommended the introduction of an ‘open architecture’ concept for insurance agents. This move will facilitate a larger outreach of insurance products, strengthen the distribution infrastructure, and provide more options for customers at competitive prices. The Parliamentary Panel has also recommended permitting insurance companies to offer risk management and value-added services ancillary to the insurance business.

The proposed changes by IRDAI and the recommendations by the Standing Committee on Finance are expected to boost insurance penetration in the country, accelerate financial inclusion, and provide affordable insurance options to the public. The ultimate goal is achieving 'Insurance for All' by 2047.