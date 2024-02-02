Iran's Industry Minister Appeals for Increased Funding for Major State-Owned Automakers

Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Abbas Aliabadi, has appealed to the Governor of the Central Bank, Mohammad-Reza Farzin, for increased funding to support the country's primary state-owned automobile manufacturers, Iran Khodro and SAIPA. This move comes as the automakers grapple with financial hurdles amidst soaring inflation, refraining from raising car prices in the market to align with government measures to keep inflation in check.

Request for Increased Credit Limits

In his letter, Aliabadi has proposed a surge in the credit limits for the automakers, suggesting a capital injection of 100 trillion rials (approximately $200 million) for Iran Khodro and 50 trillion rials (around $100 million) for SAIPA. This plea is in concordance with Deputy President Mohammad Mokhber's advocacy for amplified production to stabilize the market by the conclusion of the Iranian year on March 20.

Struggles of the Iranian Auto Industry

Despite being the third most active sector in Iran, contributing almost 10% to the GDP and employing about 4% of the workforce, the Iranian auto industry is in a precarious state. State-owned car manufacturers are accumulating substantial losses, with auto industry expert Farhad Ehteshamzad highlighting daily deficits of $3.7 million, leading to an annual loss surpassing one billion dollars, primarily due to government interference.

Future of the Iranian Auto Industry

Although Modor Intelligence predicts an annual growth of 10% for the industry until 2026, this forecast heavily depends on the eradication of sanctions and the introduction of new investments and foreign partnerships.