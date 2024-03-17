Iran Boosts Oil Production with $13 Billion Contracts for Domestic Companies

Iran has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at increasing its oil production through collaboration with domestic companies, marking its second major move in days to bolster the energy sector.

The country's state-run news agency, IRNA, reported that Iranian companies secured contracts worth $13 billion on Sunday to enhance output from six oil fields, potentially adding up to 350,000 barrels per day.

Focus on Flagship Projects and Collaboration

Among the flagship projects highlighted are the development of the Azadegan field and Azar, both of which are shared with Iraq along Iran's western and southwestern borders. The Azadegan field alone is estimated to contain approximately 32 billion barrels of oil reserves. This initiative underscores Iran's commitment to leveraging its resources and expertise in collaboration with domestic entities to drive growth in the energy sector.

Shift Towards Domestic Partnerships and Self-Reliance

Iran's pivot towards domestic firms gained momentum following the withdrawal of multinational companies from the country's energy market in the aftermath of former US President Donald Trump's actions related to the Tehran nuclear deal and sanctions reimposition. This trend has accelerated under the leadership of President Ebrahim Raisi, who advocates for reducing reliance on foreign entities and promoting self-reliance.

Significance of Recent Agreements and Funding

Described as Iran's largest oil deals in a decade, the agreements signify a strategic shift towards empowering domestic companies in the country's energy landscape. However, details regarding the funding of these projects remain undisclosed. Notably, in 2022, a consortium of local companies and banks was tasked with developing the Azadegan field, requiring an estimated investment of $7 billion. This move aligns with Iran's broader efforts to boost production and assert its position in the global energy market.