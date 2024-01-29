Iran and Saudi Arabia to Launch New Shipping Line: A New Era of Economic Growth

In a move set to reshape the economic landscape of the Persian Gulf, Iran and Saudi Arabia are instigating a direct shipping line between Kangan, located in Iran's southern province of Bushehr, and Dammam, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

This development comes as part of a concerted effort to amplify Iran's trade volume with Persian Gulf nations.

A New Era of Economic Diplomacy

Ahmad Mohammadizadeh, Governor of Bushehr, revealed that the decision to establish the shipping line was taken during the recent visit of Mehdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, to the province. This initiative underlines the growing momentum of economic diplomacy in the region, countering traditional political tensions with a focus on mutual economic growth and cooperation.

Revitalizing Kangan's Maritime Economy

Simultaneously, Kangan is witnessing the swift progression of development projects that are close to completion. These infrastructural advancements will soon enable large vessels to dock at the port, significantly enhancing Kangan's maritime economy. Local officials have made it clear that bolstering the maritime economy is a priority, anticipating a surge in trade and increased economic dynamism in the region.

Knowledge-Based Industries: The Future of Kangan

Furthermore, plans are underway to establish an industrial zone dedicated to knowledge-based companies within the region. This zone is designed to cater to the needs of the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries that are prevalent in the port. The evolution of this industrial zone underscores both the economic and industrial potential of Kangan and the wider region. The establishment of the shipping line and the development of the industrial zone are crucial steps towards realizing this potential, heralding a new era of economic prosperity and industrial development for the region.