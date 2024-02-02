iQOO Unveils Pre-Booking Benefits for Neo 9 Pro Smartphone on Amazon India

As consumers eagerly anticipate the release of iQOO's Neo 9 Pro smartphone, the company has unveiled a slew of pre-booking benefits for its customers. The smartphone giant has partnered with Amazon India to offer these exclusive advantages, which commence on February 8, 2024, adding an additional layer of allure to the already highly sought-after device.

Pre-Booking Perks

Customers who pre-book the Neo 9 Pro stand to gain an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the smartphone's price. This discount can be availed by using the same Amazon account for both pre-booking and purchasing the device. An extra year of warranty is also part of the package, extending the coverage to two years. This move by iQOO is seen as a bid to boost consumer confidence and increase sales of the new product.

Launch-Day Offers

Apart from the pre-booking benefits, iQOO has also announced exclusive launch-day offers. These include instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and additional exchange bonuses, enhancing the device's affordability and appeal among potential buyers. The pre-booking window for the device opens on February 8 at 12 PM and concludes on February 20 at 11:59 PM, giving customers a sufficient window to make their decision.

Provision for Refund

In a consumer-friendly move, iQOO has also included a provision for refunds for customers who change their minds after pre-booking. The pre-booking amount will be automatically refunded to their Amazon Pay wallet after the redemption window closes. The refunded amount can then be used for other purchases or bill payments.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to hit the market with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a dual rear camera setup, a 5160mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and Android 14-based Origin OS 4. It is expected to be a significant addition to the smartphone industry, with its advanced features and competitive pricing.