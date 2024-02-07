Iowa Invests in Renewable Fuels: $3.4M Approved for 74 Projects

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board has made a landmark decision, approving a hefty $3.4 million in cost-share funding to propel 74 projects aimed at expanding renewable fuels access across the state. The beneficiaries include 73 projects focusing on the proliferation of E15, a gasoline blend that boasts 15% ethanol, and one project dedicated to enhancing a biodiesel terminal.

Energizing Iowa's Ethanol Industry

Mike Naig, Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture, underscored the burgeoning growth of the ethanol industry in the state, pointing to record levels of E15 usage, unprecedented ethanol production, and substantial investments in ethanol infrastructure. The RFIP initiative is lauded for its contribution to bolstering rural employment, opening up new markets for farmers, and enhancing energy security.

Impact Across Counties

The grants will have a wide-reaching impact, touching 38 counties. Facilities in counties such as Adair, Allamakee, and Black Hawk are among the recipients. The program's primary objective is to incentivize fuel retailers to upgrade their fueling infrastructure, thereby offering consumers more homegrown and cost-effective biofuel options.

Additional Funding for E15 Infrastructure

In a separate allocation made in October 2023, the RFIP Board approved ten additional awards totaling $442,300, specifically dedicated to E15 infrastructure projects. These were spread across eight different counties, demonstrating the state's commitment to renewable energy and a greener future.