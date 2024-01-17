IoT in Banking to Skyrocket to $237.4 Billion by 2031; Generative AI Adoption on the Rise

There is a significant buzz around IoT (Internet of Things) in the banking sector, as evidenced by a recent report from Allied Market Research. The study foresees a meteoric rise in the global IoT in banking market, with a projected leap from $12.7 billion in 2021 to a staggering $237.4 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% from 2022 to 2031. This growth trajectory has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has necessitated digital financial services and work-from-home practices due to lockdowns and movement restrictions.

Adoption of IoT in Banking Services

IoT technologies are being amalgamated into banking services to enhance customer experience and convenience. The Allied Market Research report breaks down various market segments, indicating that while solutions held the most significant market share in 2021, services are predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Market Dynamics and Growth Opportunities

Large enterprises currently hold a dominant position in the market, but small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at the fastest rate. On a regional level, North America is the largest market for IoT in banking, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth. A comprehensive analysis of leading market players reveals various strategies they have adopted, such as expansions and partnerships, to consolidate their market position and cater to the burgeoning demand.

The Rise of Generative AI in Banking

Meanwhile, another study from Juniper Research predicts a surge in spending on Generative AI (GenAI) by banks, reaching $85 billion in 2030, an enormous increase from $6 billion globally in 2024. Top-tier banks are expected to adopt generative AI services to offer more personalized user experiences and provide increasingly compelling services at a reduced cost. The research underscores that investment in GenAI is crucial for banks to remain competitive in the evolving banking landscape.