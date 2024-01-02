IonQ Inc’s Stock Price Fluctuation: A Comprehensive Look

On December 29, 2024, the share price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ), a key player in the Technology sector and the Computer Hardware industry, experienced a notable fluctuation. Opening at $13.17 and closing at $13.23, the shares hit a high of $13.18 and dipped to a low of $12.33 during the day’s trading. The 52-week range for IONQ shares has been between a low of $3.13 and a high of $21.60.

IonQ’s Financial Landscape

In the past five years, IonQ has seen a substantial growth rate in yearbook sales of 215.15%, despite an average yearly earnings per share decline of 209.00%. The company currently has a market cap of $2.54 billion, with 204,705K shares outstanding. IonQ’s total sales figure stands at 11,130K against an annual loss of -48,510K. The company employs 202 personnel, and its efficiency factor is worth noting.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insider and institutional ownership of IonQ stands at 17.89% and 31.82% respectively. Recent transactions have involved significant sales by company executives. Such insider transactions often provide an indicator of the company’s internal confidence or concerns.

Insights into IonQ’s Earnings

The last quarter results reported on September 29, 2023, saw an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of -$0.22, which was below the predicted -$0.18. Analysts predict an earnings of -$0.21 per share for the current fiscal year and an average decline in earnings of -209.00% per share for the next fiscal year.

Performance Indicators and Stock Movements

Performance indicators such as a quick ratio of 14.12 and a price to sales ratio of 128.49 have been noted. The diluted EPS stands at -0.67. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages are $12.41 and $11.89, respectively, suggesting resistance and support levels for the stock price. The share price volatility over the past 14 days is 67.02%, compared to 84.19% over the past 100 days.

IonQ, a company solely dedicated to quantum computing, has seen its stock price undergo significant volatility. Despite recent pullbacks from year-to-date highs, the potential of IonQ in the burgeoning quantum computing market continues to draw interest.