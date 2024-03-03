InvisaCook Shines at JAXUSA's State of the Region, Boosting Flagler County's Business Profile

Flagler County's Economic Development Office took a major step forward in putting local businesses on the map by showcasing InvisaCook, LLC at the annual JAXUSA Partnership's State of the Region event in February. The move highlights an ongoing strategy to enhance the exposure of Flagler County's business landscape. InvisaCook, headquartered in Bunnell and founded by CEO Curtis Ceballos, is making waves with its groundbreaking induction technology that seamlessly integrates cooking capabilities into kitchen countertops.

Spotlight on Innovation

During the State of the Region meeting held on February 8, Flagler County was provided a platform to present its burgeoning businesses, with InvisaCook taking center stage. Economic Development Manager Dolores Key introduced the innovative appliance company, emphasizing its journey to international recognition and its significant impact on the local economy. The discussion not only showcased InvisaCook's technological advancements but also underscored the potential for small businesses in Flagler County to achieve global success.

Recognition and Impact

Curtis Ceballos, who was present at the event, expressed his gratitude and pride for the opportunity to represent Flagler County on such a prestigious platform. His sentiments reflected a broader message of encouragement for small businesses, highlighting that with creativity, determination, and the right support, significant economic contributions are achievable. This recognition at the JAXUSA event serves as a testament to the potential for innovation and entrepreneurship within Flagler County, inspiring other local enterprises to pursue excellence and innovation.

Future Prospects for Flagler County

The inclusion of InvisaCook in the JAXUSA State of the Region presentation not only brings well-deserved attention to the company but also to Flagler County as a whole. It marks a strategic step by the Flagler County Economic Development Office to enhance the region's economic profile. By spotlighting successful local businesses like InvisaCook, Flagler County is positioning itself as a hub for innovative enterprises, promising a brighter economic future. This initiative is likely to attract more investment, talent, and recognition to the area, further driving its growth and development.

The showcasing of InvisaCook at a regional economic development event exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between local businesses and economic initiatives. It underscores the significant role that innovation and entrepreneurship play in driving regional economic development. As Flagler County continues to highlight and support its local businesses, it sets the stage for a vibrant and dynamic economic landscape, ripe with opportunities for growth and success.