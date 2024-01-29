Investors Await Central Bank Updates and Corporate Earnings Amid Rising Oil Prices

Investors started the week on a cautious note, awaiting central bank updates on interest rate projections and bracing for a flurry of corporate earnings reports. Equity futures on Wall Street held steady with the S&P 500 teetering near a record high, while Europe's Stoxx 600 index lingered close to its loftiest level since January 2022.
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
Escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggered by a drone attack in Jordan by Iranian-backed militants, pushed oil prices higher. This geopolitical turmoil bolstered oil majors like BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies SE in the market. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude touched their apex since November before rolling back.
Investors Brace for Central Bank Updates and Corporate Earnings
As retaliation for the attack that claimed the lives of three service members and left others injured, the U.S. is gearing up for a response. This week's agenda is chock-full with a Federal Reserve policy decision, a Bank of England update, and U.S. payroll numbers, alongside earnings reports from tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google's parent Alphabet. The dollar maintained its stability, while Treasury yields experienced a slight drop.
Speculations Over ECB's Interest Rate Cut
Chatter about the European Central Bank potentially slashing interest rates by April grew more intense following remarks from ECB officials, even though a flurry of cuts is not anticipated. UBS Group AG strategists foresee a challenging phase for equity markets, with a likely slowdown in growth impacting earnings estimates.
Company News and Asian Market Update
In company news, Holcim Ltd revealed plans to spin off its North American business, while Bayer AG's Monsanto unit was ordered to cough up over $2.2 billion in a Roundup weedkiller lawsuit. Asian stocks were on the rise, bolstered by China's latest measures to prop up its equity market. However, Chinese property shares took a hit after a court ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande Group.
The upcoming week holds a plethora of key events, including various economic data releases, central bank updates, and corporate earnings reports, all of which are likely to influence global market trends and investor sentiment.