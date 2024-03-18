Investor Bets on Pound Surge to 17-Year High, but BOE Rate Cut Signals Pose Risk

Investor optimism surrounding the British pound has reached a 17-year high, with hedge funds maintaining bullish positions and asset managers reducing short positions.

This surge in investor confidence has propelled the pound to become the top-performing currency among the Group-of-10 currencies this year.

Factors Driving Pound's Performance

The bullish sentiment on the pound is primarily driven by expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) will refrain from implementing interest rate cuts for a longer duration compared to its global counterparts, such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. This outlook is supported by the UK's relatively stable inflation levels.

Potential Risk Factors

However, financial institutions like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have cautioned that the BOE might consider earlier rate cuts if upcoming inflation data falls below expectations. Such a scenario could prompt investors to unwind their long positions on the pound, potentially leading to a correction in its value.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Despite the pound's recent rally, money markets are already pricing in the possibility of a 25 basis-point BOE rate cut as early as August. Any indication of easing inflationary pressures in the UK could trigger selling pressure on the pound, especially if the Fed maintains a hawkish stance on US interest rates. Analysts suggest that in such a scenario, the pound could test support levels near $1.26.