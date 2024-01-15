Intuitive Surgical: A Trailblazer in Healthcare Robotics with Continued Growth in 2024

Intuitive Surgical, a trailblazer in healthcare robotics and artificial intelligence, has marked an impressive year in 2023, with its stock rallying to new peaks and notching up a near 40% increase over the past year. The company had a 21% surge in worldwide procedures using its flagship da Vinci robotic surgery system in the fourth quarter of 2023, contributing to a 14% increase in full-year revenue, which stood at a whopping $7.12 billion. However, new placements of the da Vinci system saw a relatively modest growth of 8%.

Adjusting to Tougher Finance Environment

Bracing for a challenging financing environment, Intuitive Surgical adopted a strategy to sell more systems on operating leases. This move led to a higher percentage of leases in 2023 compared to the previous year but also resulted in reduced upfront revenue.

Anticipating Continued Growth in 2024

Despite the hurdles, Intuitive Surgical is optimistic about its growth trajectory in 2024, projecting a 13% to 16% increase in worldwide da Vinci procedures. The company is broadening its surgical platform with the introduction of new products, the Ion and the SP, and is homing in on increasing installations in emerging markets like Japan.

Innovative Platforms and Investment in Technology

Intuitive Surgical is not solely about robotic surgery systems. The company also offers a comprehensive platform for surgical training, pre- and post-surgery diagnostics, and has made significant investments in 3D imaging technology.

Challenges Ahead: Stock Valuation and Slowing Growth Rate

Despite the company’s robust growth, the stock’s high valuation and a decelerating growth rate have raised eyebrows. Intuitive Surgical trades at over 100 times its trailing 12-month free cash flow and 86 times its GAAP earnings. This high trading price is a reflection of the shifting toward more leases and investments in new systems. However, for investors eyeing long-term healthcare investments, a dollar-cost-average strategy can be considered to build a position in Intuitive Surgical over time.