Interstate Cold Storage Boosts Operational Efficiency with Advanced Lift Trucks

Interstate Cold Storage (ICS), a leader in temperature-controlled warehousing solutions, has announced a strategic investment in two advanced lift trucks at its Columbus I facility. This move is a calculated effort to ramp up operational efficiency and cater to the evolving needs of their clientele.

Driving Operational Excellence

Don Chambers, the Director of Operations, shed light on the importance of this acquisition. While the addition of two lift trucks may seem incremental, Chambers underscored that the impact on ICS's operational performance will be significant. The move is expected to streamline logistics processes, ensuring the company stays on top of the demanding warehousing industry.

Continual Focus on Improvement

The recent enhancement at the Columbus I facility is not an isolated event. It follows a similar upgrade at the Columbus II facility, where new forklifts were introduced in October. These consistent investments in state-of-the-art warehousing equipment are a testament to ICS's dedication to continuous improvement and the maintenance of operational excellence.

ICS: A Commitment to Industry Leadership

ICS operates across five strategic locations in Ohio and Indiana, providing a range of services such as cold storage, temporary storage, quick-freezing, space-guarantee programs, and rail access. The company's determination to stay ahead of industry trends has earned it a spot among the top 20 North American refrigerated warehousing companies. With each investment, ICS continues to solidify its commitment to leadership in the industry.