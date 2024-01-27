Intel's Stock Takes a Hit Following Disappointing Forecast; CEO Gelsinger Remains Confident

Intel Corp, the global tech giant, experienced a significant 12% drop in share price, closing at $43.65. This represents the most substantial decline since July 2020 and is triggered by a first-quarter forecast that failed to match Wall Street's expectations.

The forecast for sales and profit fell short of estimates, with sales projected to range between $12.2 billion and $13.2 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $14.25 billion. Profits were estimated at 13 cents a share, falling short of the projected 34 cents.

CEO Reacts to Stock Decline

Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, characterized the negative market reaction as exaggerated, pointing to the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and the ongoing transformation of the company. Despite recovering PC business, the company is grappling with a weakening demand for data center processors, a slowdown in chips for self-driving vehicles, and the challenge of expanding its semiconductor foundry business.

Intel's Ambitious Plans

Gelsinger, however, remains confident in Intel's efforts to regain its leadership position across all categories. He emphasized the company's ambitious plans to manufacture chips for others, reporting $10 billion worth of lifetime deal value orders in this area. This announcement comes as Intel faces concerns about its competitiveness, particularly as rivals such as Nvidia and AMD benefit from increased spending on AI computing.

Intel's Financial Performance and Outlook

Intel's gross margin is predicted to hit 44.5% in the first quarter, lower than the estimated 45.5% and significantly below the over 60% profitability reported before 2019. Despite falling short in data center sales, Intel's fourth-quarter earnings surpassed estimates, with earnings at 54 cents a share on sales of $15.4 billion. The PC chip business also outperformed expectations with sales of $8.84 billion. Though Intel anticipates a rise in PC shipments, it must contend with increased competition in servers and shifts in technology spending patterns.