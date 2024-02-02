Intelligent Bio Solutions Reports Significant Revenue Growth for Q2 and H1 2023

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a forerunner in medical technology, has announced significant growth in its preliminary unaudited results for the second fiscal quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2023. The company's revenues reached approximately $1.56 million for the six months ending December 31, 2023, marking a 337% rise from the corresponding period in the previous year. The second quarter also witnessed revenue growth, with a total of $0.76 million, a 114% increase from the same quarter in the previous year.

Driving Factors Behind the Surge

The company attributes this meteoric rise in revenue to vigorous sales performance, particularly a 30% increase in cartridge sales and a staggering 91% escalation in reader sales. The expansion into new markets such as New Zealand has also played a crucial role in boosting the company's financial performance. The growth is intrinsically tied to the demand for efficient drug screening solutions that the company provides, aiming to mitigate risk, save costs, and bolster productivity.

Company's Future Projections

Spiro Sakiris, Chief Financial Officer of Intelligent Bio Solutions, expressed optimism about the company's growth trajectory and market penetration. He conveyed confidence in the company's potential for sustained growth and its ability to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The company's President and CEO, Harry Simeonidis, echoed the optimism and highlighted the success in penetrating new markets. He anticipates further growth in the Asia-Pacific region, positioning the company well for continued revenue expansion.

Finalized Results

The reported figures are still subject to adjustments upon completion of the financial close process. The finalized results will be filed in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the week commencing February 5, 2024. This announcement has already had a positive impact on the company's stock, which saw a 41.91% rise in pre-market activity on the Nasdaq.