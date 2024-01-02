en English
Intellia Therapeutics: A Mixed Bag of Financial Performance Amid Promising Prospects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) began the trading session at a decrease in stock price, opening at $31.78, a -4.03% drop from the previous session. The shares saw a turbulent day fluctuating between $30.45 and $31.91, closing nearly unchanged at $31.77. Despite the day’s uncertainty, the biotech company has shown a significant surge in annual sales with a 21.48% increase over the last five years, and an average yearly earnings per share growth of 12.15%. However, a glance at the company’s margins reveals a less rosy picture. While a gross margin of +85.47 is impressive, an operating margin of -879.04 and a pretax margin of -909.78 underpin a lack of profitability.

Financial Outlook and Insider Ownership

The company’s recent financial report for the last quarter listed an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.38, which was better than anticipated. However, Intellia Therapeutics still faces challenges with a net margin of -909.78 and a return on equity of -41.67. Analysts predict a slight decrease in EPS in the next fiscal year, albeit with long-term growth over the next five years. The company’s quick ratio stands at 9.72, indicating its ability to meet short-term obligations, while the price-to-sales ratio for the trailing twelve months is at a high 52.74. The company’s stock average volume over the last five days has seen an increase, signaling growing interest among traders and investors.

Gene Editing and Future Prospects

Intellia Therapeutics is a leader in the burgeoning field of gene editing, with its lead candidate, NTLA 2001, using in vivo CRISPR Cas9 to edit out the function of a flawed gene to treat transthyretin ATTR amyloidosis. The company has also formed strategic partnerships with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novartis AG to develop advanced CRISPR Cas9 therapies. These alliances, along with a robust pipeline of product candidates, place Intellia Therapeutics in a strong position to reshape the future of healthcare.

Stock Valuation and Comparison

A detailed analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s stock valuation using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model estimates the total equity value to be US $3.7 billion. This suggests that the stock is undervalued at a 25% discount to the current share price of US $30.5. In comparison with Celldex Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics has a higher return on equity and a stronger consensus rating with a potential upside of 154.84%. This further reinforces the potential investment value of the company’s stock.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

