Intel Corporation Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Intel Corporation has disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The final quarter's revenue exhibited a 10 percent surge year over year (YoY) to $15.4 billion, whereas the annual revenue registered a 14 percent fall to $54.2 billion in comparison with the preceding year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter stood at $0.63, while on a non-GAAP basis, it was $0.54. The company's full-year EPS was declared at $0.40, with a non-GAAP EPS of $1.05.

Significant Progress in Transformation

Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, affirmed that the company has made considerable strides in its transformation, outperforming expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter. The concentration for 2024 is on securing process and product leadership, expanding the external foundry business, and advancing AI integration.

Operational Efficiencies and Cost Savings

Intel's CFO, David Zinsner, shed light on the company's operational efficiencies and cost savings of $3 billion in 2023. There are anticipations to further amplify efficiencies in 2024 through the introduction of a new internal foundry model. For the first quarter of 2024, Intel predicts revenue between $12.2 billion and $13.2 billion, with an expected EPS of $0.25 and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter Results

The quarter's results also spotlighted a 263 percent increase in net income attributable to Intel at $2.7 billion and a 260 percent increase in non-GAAP EPS to $0.54. Intel generated $4.6 billion in cash from operations and disbursed $0.5 billion in dividends during the fourth quarter. For the full year, cash from operations was $11.5 billion, with $3.1 billion paid in dividends.

Intel's business unit summary revealed growth in the Client Computing Group and Intel Foundry Services, while the Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, and Mobileye segments experienced declines in 2023 compared to 2022.