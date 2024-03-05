InsurTech Hartford 2024 Honors Innovators Shaping Future of Insurance

HARTFORD, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech Hartford, a pioneering organization dedicated to the advancement of insurance innovation, today announced the honorees of this year's industry influencer awards. These awards celebrate individuals who are making waves in insurance innovation and having a positive impact on the industry.

Trailblazers in InsurTech

This year's honorees have been selected for their groundbreaking contributions, which highlight the critical role of technology in shaping the future of the insurance sector. Finalists were chosen by last year's honorees, including industry luminaries such as Rob Galbraith, Bryan Falchuk, and Denise Garth, among others. Their innovative work ranges from leveraging big data and AI to improve insurance processes to developing new insurance models that better serve both providers and customers.

Symposium: A Hub for Innovation

The "Making Waves" awards will be presented during the InsurTech Hartford Symposium, an event that is the cornerstone for collaboration, learning, and networking among the brightest minds in the industry. Scheduled for April 17th and 18th, the symposium is anticipated to be a melting pot of ideas with the presence of hundreds of professionals from over 100 different carriers and 50 startups. In addition to the awards ceremony, the symposium will host workshops and panel discussions designed to share insights on the latest trends and challenges, thereby reshaping the future of insurance.

Empowering Future Generations

"We are incredibly proud to recognize these trailblazers who are creating a lasting impact in the InsurTech community," said Stacey Brown, Founder and President of InsurTech Hartford. She emphasized that the efforts and dedication of these individuals inspire a future where technology and insurance converge to meet the evolving needs of society. The symposium is more than an event; it's a celebration of the spirit of innovation that propels the industry forward, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with honorees, explore new opportunities, and gain invaluable insights.

As the InsurTech Hartford Symposium approaches, the industry looks forward with anticipation to the collaborative opportunities that such gatherings provide. It's not only an occasion to honor those making significant contributions but also a platform for all participants to envision and contribute to the future of insurance. With technology continuously evolving, the insights garnered from this symposium could very well dictate the next wave of innovations in the insurance sector.