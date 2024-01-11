INSUREPAIR Expands Operations to Glasgow, New Jobs Expected

In a significant move marking its ongoing expansion, INSUREPAIR, the Edinburgh-based specialist in fire and flood restoration, is set to extend its operations to Glasgow. This move, anticipated to create up to 15 new jobs within the next year, comes in light of increasing demand along the M8 corridor. The company, renowned as a leading all-trades reinstatement firm in Scotland, has confirmed that its new base in Woodside Place, Glasgow, will be fully operational within the next two weeks.

INSUREPAIR: A Strong Presence in Restoration Services

Established in 2003 by Managing Director Richard O’Donnell, INSUREPAIR has emerged as a robust presence in the realm of insurance reinstatement in Scotland. Currently, the company employs 24 permanent staff and collaborates with 15 specialized subcontractors, demonstrating a robust operational framework. Its vast scope of services encompasses the restoration of properties damaged by storms and impacts, in addition to fire and flood damage restoration.

Recognition and Accreditation

INSUREPAIR’s quality of service and professional approach has earned it approval and accreditation from major insurance companies, loss adjusters, and building repair networks across the UK. This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to restoring properties to their pre-incident conditions, while maintaining high standards of customer service.

Expansion: A Strategic Move

The decision to open a new base in Glasgow is not merely a response to growing demand but a strategic move to enhance the company’s focus on the west coast operation. This expansion will enable INSUREPAIR to better serve its Glasgow clientele, reflecting the company’s commitment to growth and its confidence in providing high-quality customer service.