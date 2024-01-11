en English
Business

Insurance Consultants Advocate for Long-Term Performance Strategies in Underwriting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Insurance consultants Tony Buckle and John Carolin of UWX consultancy have underscored the importance of long-term performance strategies and measurement in the insurance industry. They argue that without effective Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), firms risk undermining their financial sustainability. The duo’s research into specialty underwriting during the market downturn of 2017 paints a vivid picture of underwriters cognizant of soft market conditions, yet continuing to pen risky policies despite potential losses. This reckless behaviour, they suggest, was fuelled by market pressures and a yearning for internal recognition.

Management’s Crucial Role

According to Buckle and Carolin, management plays a pivotal role in charting a course towards realism. It falls upon them to set achievable targets that are resilient to market fluctuations. In hard markets, aligning management’s profitability goals with underwriters’ professional aspirations, along with the risk offloading needs of clients and brokers, is a feasible task. However, the challenge mounts in soft markets when maintaining profitability becomes an uphill battle.

A New Approach to Premium Targets and Performance Metrics

The authors propose an innovative approach to setting premium targets. They suggest that targets should reflect risk adequacy rather than sheer quantity, thereby urging underwriters to be more prudent in their decision-making. Furthermore, they advocate for performance metrics that are not cyclical, thus providing a more realistic and enduring measure of success. The UWX consultants also recommend the establishment of a pre-agreed governance framework to ensure accountability and transparency in operations.

Key Performance Indicators: The Path to Stability

Buckle and Carolin believe that by adjusting KPIs to the market cycle, insurance companies can limit price volatility and foster more consistent client relationships. They assert that this will not only ensure the financial sustainability of insurance firms but also create a more stable and reliable insurance market. The consultants’ insights provide a roadmap for insurance firms grappling with market fluctuations and underline the importance of maintaining discipline in underwriting.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

