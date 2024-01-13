en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Instagram Founders’ Social Network, Artifact, Shuts Down Over Insufficient Market Opportunity

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Instagram Founders’ Social Network, Artifact, Shuts Down Over Insufficient Market Opportunity

Artifact, the ambitious project initiated by Instagram founders, has decided to close the curtain after just over a year since its inception. The social network, which had its roots as a news aggregator, has announced its decision to wind down operations. The team, in a recent blog post, revealed that the market opportunity for Artifact did not justify the continued investment, thus leading to this strategic move.

The Evolution and Struggles of Artifact

Artifact’s journey began as a news aggregator platform, aiming to carve a niche in the same space as Apple News and Meta’s services. Despite the rapid evolution of the app, and the involvement of high-profile founders like Kevin Systrom, it struggled to secure a significant market share. The integration of cutting-edge technology like OpenAI did not provide the expected leverage to remain viable in the fiercely competitive landscape.

Shutdown Amid Increased Competition

The decision to shut down Artifact comes amid a surge in competition among potential Twitter rivals and a noticeable slowdown in the usage of other news aggregators. As part of the shutdown process, the app will begin disabling features, but existing posts will remain visible until the end of February. This event underscores the challenges that even experienced entrepreneurs can face when navigating the volatile social networking and news aggregation sectors.

End of Artifact, But Not the End of Innovation

Despite the shutdown, the co-founder of Artifact maintains a positive outlook on the future of news and information platforms. While Artifact’s journey may be coming to an end, the co-founder believes that these areas remain critical for startup investment. The end of Artifact signifies not the end of innovation, but a testament to the relentless pursuit of success in the realm of social networking and news aggregation.

0
Business Social Issues
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
58 seconds ago
Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
In a significant update to its non-brokered private placement announced on January 3, 2024, Prospector Metals Corp., a Vancouver-based mining company, has outlined plans to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. The company will issue two sets of units at varied prices: up to 9,090,909 units at $0.11 each and up to 6,666,666 units
Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
'Shark Tank' Features Heather's Choice: An Alaskan Adventure in Dehydrated Foods
2 mins ago
'Shark Tank' Features Heather's Choice: An Alaskan Adventure in Dehydrated Foods
Navy Federal Credit Union Under Scrutiny for Alleged Racial Disparities in Mortgage Lending
2 mins ago
Navy Federal Credit Union Under Scrutiny for Alleged Racial Disparities in Mortgage Lending
Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil
1 min ago
Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil
Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize's Chief Compliance Officer
1 min ago
Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize's Chief Compliance Officer
Unprecedented Shifts in Multifamily Rental Market: A Look at 2023 and Beyond
1 min ago
Unprecedented Shifts in Multifamily Rental Market: A Look at 2023 and Beyond
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
57 seconds
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
59 seconds
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
2 mins
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
3 mins
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
3 mins
Ish Sodhi's Spectacular Catch Sparks New Zealand's Victory Over Pakistan
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
4 mins
Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
4 mins
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
5 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls DeSantis Amid Florida's Book Review Controversy
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
5 mins
Houston Marathon Unfazed by Frigid Temperatures: A Testament to Human Endurance
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app