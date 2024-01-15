en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland

The Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs program, a beacon of hope for aspiring women business leaders in Ireland, has kickstarted its second year in great stride. The initiative, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, aims at nurturing women with innovative and scalable business ideas, particularly those targeting the export market.

Events and Mentorship

The program has outlined a series of events for the year 2024 to educate and inspire women entrepreneurs. The maiden event for the year is scheduled for January 24th at KPMG’s office in Dublin. The event boasts of speakers like Louella Morton and Leonora O’Brien, who have carved a niche for themselves in the business world. Further events have been planned at Technological University Dublin and The Merrion Hotel, coinciding with St Brigid’s Day and International Women’s Week respectively. A unique feature of the program is its panel of 11 successful businesswomen from diverse backgrounds, ready to mentor and inspire participants.

The Journey Post Completion

Upon completion of the program, the entrepreneurs may progress to accelerator programs or apply for Starting Strong, a scheme for those who have started earning revenue or secured significant finance. This path aligns with the vision of Paula Fitzsimons, the founder of Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs, who aims to increase the number of female-led innovative businesses focused on exports.

Support and Commitment

The commitment of Enterprise Ireland and KPMG towards fostering a diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem is commendable. Leo Clancy of Enterprise Ireland and Olivia Lynch of KPMG have expressed their organizations’ commitment to empowering women to become global business leaders. The program is a testament to their dedication to cultivating a diverse entrepreneurial landscape in Ireland.

0
Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
In a significant development for the cryptocurrency sphere, Google has expelled numerous crypto-centric applications from its Play Store. This move echoes a parallel initiative by Apple, which earlier purged similar apps from its App Store in India. The decision comes in the wake of a show-cause notice dispatched by the finance ministry to nine virtual
Crypto Clampdown: Google Removes Cryptocurrency Apps from Play Store
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
1 min ago
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
UK's Small Businesses Display Optimism Amid Economic Challenges, Moore UK Survey Reveals
5 mins ago
UK's Small Businesses Display Optimism Amid Economic Challenges, Moore UK Survey Reveals
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion
38 seconds ago
India Post Payments Bank Reaches 8 Crore Customers: A Milestone in Financial Inclusion
Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation
42 seconds ago
Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation
The Cannabist Company Announces New Leadership Structure: David Hart Appointed as CEO
1 min ago
The Cannabist Company Announces New Leadership Structure: David Hart Appointed as CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
42 seconds
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
46 seconds
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
58 seconds
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
59 seconds
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
1 min
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
1 min
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
1 min
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
1 min
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
1 min
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
43 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app