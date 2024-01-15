Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Program Welcomes its Second Year, Empowers Aspiring Women Business Leaders in Ireland

The Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs program, a beacon of hope for aspiring women business leaders in Ireland, has kickstarted its second year in great stride. The initiative, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, aims at nurturing women with innovative and scalable business ideas, particularly those targeting the export market.

Events and Mentorship

The program has outlined a series of events for the year 2024 to educate and inspire women entrepreneurs. The maiden event for the year is scheduled for January 24th at KPMG’s office in Dublin. The event boasts of speakers like Louella Morton and Leonora O’Brien, who have carved a niche for themselves in the business world. Further events have been planned at Technological University Dublin and The Merrion Hotel, coinciding with St Brigid’s Day and International Women’s Week respectively. A unique feature of the program is its panel of 11 successful businesswomen from diverse backgrounds, ready to mentor and inspire participants.

The Journey Post Completion

Upon completion of the program, the entrepreneurs may progress to accelerator programs or apply for Starting Strong, a scheme for those who have started earning revenue or secured significant finance. This path aligns with the vision of Paula Fitzsimons, the founder of Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs, who aims to increase the number of female-led innovative businesses focused on exports.

Support and Commitment

The commitment of Enterprise Ireland and KPMG towards fostering a diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem is commendable. Leo Clancy of Enterprise Ireland and Olivia Lynch of KPMG have expressed their organizations’ commitment to empowering women to become global business leaders. The program is a testament to their dedication to cultivating a diverse entrepreneurial landscape in Ireland.