Business

Insolvency Software Market Projected to Grow Over 10% from 2024 to 2032

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
The insolvency software market, once valued at a considerable USD 1.5 billion in 2023, is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10% from 2024 to 2032. This projected growth is spurred on by increased seed funding for credit management platforms, with startups like Bengaluru’s CheQ raising substantial investments for the development of innovative solutions. This, in turn, creates a burgeoning demand for insolvency software.

Financial Landscape and Regulatory Demands Drive Market Growth

The market is largely responsive to the complexities of financial landscapes and the mounting regulatory demands. Businesses and individuals alike require sophisticated software to handle insolvency processes. Despite the challenges posed by complex regulations that necessitate continuous software updates, the demand for personal insolvency services is on the rise. This trend is exemplified by Cathro & Partners’ recent expansion into personal insolvency services.

The growing number of bankruptcy cases is another factor fuelling market growth. For instance, commercial chapter 11 filings saw a surge of 72 percent to 6,569 in 2023 from the previous year’s total of 3,819. This prevalent increase in bankruptcy cases underlines the need for sophisticated insolvency software solutions.

Cloud-Based Insolvency Software Gains Traction

Cloud-based insolvency software is gaining traction in this market due to its flexibility and cost-efficiency. It accounted for 35% of the market share in 2023. Large organizations are the primary consumers of these solutions, representing 68% of the market, as they seek innovative solutions like SAIFElimits by McGill and Partners for navigating insolvency.

North America Leads the Market

Geographically, North America leads the market with over a 35% share, largely owing to its rapid adoption of advanced technologies like AI and ML in insolvency software. The competitive landscape of the insolvency software market includes established companies such as CaseWare and Aryza Ltd., along with startups focusing on niche innovations. This vibrant market is influenced by technological progress and regulatory changes, promising a dynamic future for the insolvency software industry.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

