Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Specific Lots of TING Athlete's Foot Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

Insight Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., has announced a voluntary recall of two lots of TING 1% Tolnaftate Athlete's Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Liquid. The decision comes after the detection of elevated levels of benzene, a recognized carcinogen, posing potential health risks to consumers.
Benzene Contamination
Investigations into the contamination led to the propellant used in the spray cans. It's important to note, however, that benzene is not an ingredient in the antifungal products. The recall is strictly limited to specific lot codes - 050H5054 and 051G5064. No other lots or products from the Ting Antifungal Spray range are affected by this recall.
Potential Health Risks
Benzene is known to cause serious illnesses, including leukemia and other blood disorders. These conditions can develop through various modes of exposure - inhalation, oral intake, or skin contact. Despite no serious adverse events being reported in relation to this issue, Insight Pharmaceuticals has chosen to proceed with the recall out of an abundance of caution.
Nationwide Recall and Consumer Instructions
The recalled lots were sold across the United States through select retailers and online platforms. Insight Pharmaceuticals has issued instructions to retailers to remove the affected products from their shelves. Concurrently, the pharmaceutical company is communicating with consumers to offer refunds for the recalled products. Consumers are advised to cease using the spray immediately and can contact Insight for a refund by providing a picture of the product's lot number. In addition, those with health concerns related to the use of the product are advised to consult their healthcare providers. Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch program. The recall has been initiated with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.