Innovaccer Acquires Cured: A Step Towards Revolutionizing Patient Experience

In a strategic move that marks a significant expansion in the healthcare technology space, Innovaccer, a leading provider of digital tools for healthcare providers, has announced the acquisition of Cured, a prominent digital marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) platform. This merger significantly bolsters Innovaccer's customer portfolio, adding over 20 health systems and multiple digital health clients to its repertoire.

Leadership Transition and Future Plans

As part of the acquisition, the co-founders of Cured are set to assume leadership roles within Innovaccer. They will spearhead the healthcare CRM strategy, leveraging their expertise in predictive analytics and curated care journeys. Cured's unique approach to patient outreach, known for its customizable care journeys, will be integrated with Innovaccer's platform, thereby enhancing patient experience through improved brand presence, loyalty, and engagement.

Through this merger, Innovaccer aims to address the gaps in the patient experience domain, which has traditionally been plagued by a lack of data and context with conventional CRMs and patient engagement solutions. By blending Cured's expertise with Innovaccer's comprehensive platform, the combined entity will be at the forefront of driving innovation in patient experience.

Following the acquisition, Innovaccer now has complete ownership of Cured. The financial terms of the deal, however, remain undisclosed. Innovaccer's primary focus areas encompass value-based care, patient experience, and generative AI.