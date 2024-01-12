Innospec Inc. to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Upcoming Conference Call

International specialty chemicals company, Innospec Inc., has announced it will host a conference call on February 14, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. The conference call will be accessible to the public through an audio webcast available on the company’s website. Additionally, an accompanying slide presentation will be provided for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations and results. Interested parties are directed to the Investor Relations section of the Innospec website to find the registration link.

A Global Footprint in Specialty Chemicals

Innospec operates worldwide with a workforce of approximately 2,100 employees spread across 25 countries. It manufactures and supplies a wide array of specialty chemicals catering to a diverse range of markets, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Multi-Segment Operations

The company’s Performance Chemicals business aims to create technology-based solutions for various sectors. These sectors include Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining, and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business is committed to manufacturing fuel additives that enhance fuel efficiency, boost engine performance, and reduce emissions. The Oilfield Services division provides specialty chemicals for all stages of oil and gas exploration and production.

Future Expectations and Risks

While the press release contains forward-looking statements about Innospec’s future performance and potential growth, these are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. More detailed information about these risks can be found in the company’s latest annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days, allowing interested parties to revisit the discussion and the company’s projections.