INN Expands Membership with Addition of Two Prominent American Nurseries

The International New-Varieties Network (INN), a global entity dedicated to progressive developments in the fruit industry, has recently broadened its membership base. The esteemed addition of two major American nurseries - Adams County Nursery from Pennsylvania and Cameron Nursery from Washington - brings a wealth of experience and expertise into the network's fold.

Long-standing Legacies Join INN

Both nurseries carry the distinction of being multi-generational family businesses, with a well-established reputation for their high-quality tree and rootstock production. Their membership is expected to catalyze innovative practices in the fruit sector, further cementing INN's position as a leader in nursery innovation and variety introduction. Catering to the agricultural needs of North American growers, they are poised to influence the future of the fruit industry.

A Warm Welcome from the INN General Manager

Garry Langford, the General Manager of INN, expressed his enthusiasm about the new members. He highlighted their commitment to offering the latest cultivar and rootstock options to growers, a testament to their dedication towards the industry's progress. The addition of these experienced nurseries will undoubtedly enhance the network's ability to pioneer and share innovative practices. Langford's words resonated with the excitement of this landmark occasion.

New Members, New Opportunities

Jen Baugher Benton, President of Adams County Nursery, conveyed her excitement about joining INN for the opportunity to test new varieties and find suitable options for Eastern growers. Todd Cameron of Cameron Nursery pointed out the value of relationships built over four decades in the industry and expressed anticipation for further developments as part of INN. Both nurseries see their membership as a chance for mutual growth and the prospect of contributing to the industry's future.

The inclusion of Adams County Nursery and Cameron Nursery in the INN is a significant milestone, signaling potential for advancements in the fruit sector. Their long-standing ties to the North American fruit industry, coupled with their eagerness to build relationships and explore new varieties, bodes well for Eastern growers and the fruit industry at large.