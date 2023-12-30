en English
Business

Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:38 pm EST
In a significant move towards infrastructural development, the process of inviting tenders for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 is on the anvil, as indicated by official sources. These corridors form part of a larger, undisclosed project, marking its advancement into a critical phase where contractors and firms can vie for involvement in its construction or progression.

Unlocking New Avenues

The initiation of the tender process signals the project’s forward stride, offering businesses an opportunity to contribute to the shaping of these corridors. The specific details of the project remain veiled, sparking curiosity and speculation about its nature and locale. However, the focus remains firmly on the imminent invitation for tenders, hinting at the scale and importance of the project.

Business Standard’s Role

The role of Business Standard staff in this reportage is noteworthy, as the headline and accompanying image may have undergone modifications for clarity or emphasis. Yet, the core content, sourced from a syndicated feed, remains a factual account of unfolding events. This approach underscores the commitment to delivering accurate, unbiased information to the readers.

Stay Updated with Telegram

Adding a layer of engagement, there’s a promotional pitch for a Telegram channel. Readers are encouraged to subscribe for updates on crucial news and viewpoints. The channel promises to be a reliable source for the latest information, with the first publication date marked as December 30, 2023.

In a parallel development, four local and global companies have submitted their proposals for the 165 megawatts (MW) Amaila Falls Hydropower project, scheduled to kickstart in 2027. The Guyana government seeks investors for a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. The power generated by the Amaila project aims to strengthen and broaden the national grid, including Linden.

The website also offers information about the latest PEB tenders in India, including various services and supplies for design and construction, science labs, and engineering geology labs.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

