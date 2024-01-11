en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Infrared Thermography Market: Poised to Skyrocket to US$ 115 Billion by 2032

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Infrared Thermography Market: Poised to Skyrocket to US$ 115 Billion by 2032

The global infrared thermography market, a vital cog in the thermal imaging industry, is poised to scale new heights. From a humble beginning of US$ 57.6 million in sales in 2022, it is projected to soar to US$ 115 billion by 2032. This impressive growth trajectory, marked by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6%, is fueled by technological advancements, increased awareness of thermal imaging benefits, and its broad application spectrum in diverse industries.

Unraveling the Power of Infrared Thermography

Infrared thermography leverages infrared cameras to capture and analyze thermal patterns, enabling non-contact temperature measurements and anomaly detection. Its value proposition is wide and varied, cutting across sectors such as industrial maintenance, building diagnostics, healthcare, and electrical inspections. The technology is a linchpin for preventive maintenance as it facilitates the detection of potential equipment failures before they occur. This preemptive approach reduces costly downtime and enhances efficiency.

From Building Inspection to Fever Screening: A Wide Canvas of Applications

Another notable application of infrared thermography is in building inspection, where it helps identify energy inefficiencies, moisture intrusion, and insulation issues. This aspect is gaining increasing importance in the current climate of heightened focus on energy efficiency and building safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a catalyst, accelerating the adoption of infrared thermography for fever screening in public spaces.

Challenges and Opportunities: A Balanced Perspective

While the market is on an upward spiral, it faces challenges such as high initial equipment costs and the need for skilled personnel. However, these challenges are counterbalanced by the opportunities that lie in preventive maintenance, non-destructive testing, and technological advancements. Key trends that are shaping the market include smartphone integration, on-chip infrared thermography, AI-enhanced analytics, and innovative form factors like drones and flexible sensor skins. As we move forward, these trends will continue to catalyze the growth of the market, driving it towards its estimated valuation of US$ 115 billion by 2032.

0
Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry
Amidst a flurry of allegations and misrepresentation, Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) stands firm, debunking claims of financial impropriety and unrealistic valuations in the country’s lottery industry. The NLRC vehemently denies any association with alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the Nigerian Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF). Fighting Misinformation In an effort to set the
NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
8 mins ago
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
Kamat Hotels Sees Share Price Surge Amid Anticipated Tourism Boom in Ayodhya
8 mins ago
Kamat Hotels Sees Share Price Surge Amid Anticipated Tourism Boom in Ayodhya
Vibration Level Switch Market to Surge from US$ 775 Million to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033
3 mins ago
Vibration Level Switch Market to Surge from US$ 775 Million to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033
Vibration Level Switches Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2033
4 mins ago
Vibration Level Switches Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2033
India and UK in Critical Free Trade Agreement Talks
6 mins ago
India and UK in Critical Free Trade Agreement Talks
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
2 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
3 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
4 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
5 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
5 mins
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
5 mins
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Thrilling Region 9 Boys Basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, and Crimson Cliffs Emerge Victorious
6 mins
Thrilling Region 9 Boys Basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, and Crimson Cliffs Emerge Victorious
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app