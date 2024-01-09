Infortrend Enhances High Availability Service for Uninterrupted Enterprise Operations

In the quest to ensure uninterrupted operation of enterprise applications, Infortrend Technology, Inc., a leading enterprise storage provider, has announced an enhancement to its High Availability (HA) Service. A vital cog in the machinery of modern business, enterprise applications like databases, web servers, and mail servers, are essential to maintain the seamless functioning of organizations. The HA Service offers a lifeline, providing high availability and serving as a bulwark against system failures.

Integrating HA Service with EonStor GS

The HA Service is integrated with the EonStor GS, a scale-out unified storage solution designed specifically for enterprise needs. The EonStor GS stands out with its dual-redundant controller design, a feature that significantly bolsters high availability. This integration provides a robust solution for enterprises, ensuring their applications are always up and running.

Ensuring Data Security and Quick Service Transition

Among the noteworthy features of the HA Service is its site resilience, achieved via two GS appliances. This setup guarantees that no data is lost, a paramount concern for businesses today. Moreover, the service transition during maintenance or emergencies is almost instantaneous, further enhancing the service’s appeal.

Impact on Business-Critical Applications

This development holds particular significance for business-critical applications. The reality is stark – downtime can lead to revenue loss, damage to reputation, and a dip in productivity. In such a scenario, the HA Service emerges as a key player, ensuring minimal downtime and protecting business continuity. Customers who have adopted the HA Service have already experienced its positive impact, with noticeable improvements in availability and reduced recovery time.

Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend, underscored the importance of the HA Service, describing it as a ‘simple, reliable, and cost-saving solution to minimize downtime and protect business continuity.’

Infortrend, founded in 1993, continues to make strides in the enterprise storage space with its commitment to in-house design, testing, and manufacturing of storage solutions. The company is known for its high-performance, scalable, user-friendly services, personalized after-sales support, and value.