INFORM to Unveil AI-Driven Supply Chain Solutions at MODEX 2024

In a world where time and efficiency are paramount, INFORM, a leading provider of AI-driven optimization software, is set to showcase its suite of supply chain solutions at MODEX 2024. The much-anticipated event, slated for March 11-14, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, will serve as the stage for INFORM's latest innovations designed to revolutionize logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and building materials industries.

The Intersection of AI and Supply Chain Optimization

Justin Newell, CEO of INFORM North America, along with other senior executives, will be present at Exhibit A9409 to demonstrate the company's commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in optimizing supply chain processes. One of the standout solutions is SYNCROSUPPLY, an intelligent truck and time slot management system capable of handling over 1,000 truckloads per day. This game-changing software automates scheduling for truck appointments at manufacturing sites, enhancing decision-making, operational resilience, and reducing congestion.

A Comprehensive View of Logistics Operations

INFORM will also highlight its Yard Management System, offering a bird's-eye view of logistics operations and enabling real-time adjustments. The system is designed to improve transparency, resource allocation, and throughput times by optimizing the use of facilities and equipment. This, in turn, leads to increased efficiency and cost savings.

Streamlining the Transportation of Building Materials

For the building materials industry, INFORM's Transport Planning and Execution software is a game-changer. This advanced digital solution assists in managing logistics for ready-mix concrete, cement, aggregates, and asphalt, allowing for complex calculations necessary for efficient dispatch and planning. By optimizing the use of trucks, this software significantly reduces operational costs and improves customer satisfaction.

Moreover, INFORM will discuss its finished vehicle logistics solutions, which include yard management, workshop and quality action management, vehicle visibility, and strategic network planning operations. These solutions are designed to streamline the transportation of finished vehicles, reducing delivery times and improving overall customer experience.

As the global supply chain landscape continues to evolve, INFORM's presence at MODEX 2024 underscores its commitment to leveraging AI-driven technology to optimize supply chain processes. By showcasing its range of software products, INFORM aims to demonstrate how its solutions can enhance decision-making, operational resilience, and dock door utilization, while reducing vehicle congestion and improving compliance with planned departures.

In a world where every second counts, INFORM's AI-powered software solutions are set to redefine the future of supply chain optimization. Join INFORM at MODEX 2024 to witness the transformation of logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and building materials industries.