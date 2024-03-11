Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani Reflects on Missed Startup Goldmines: Flipkart, Ola, BigBasket

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, renowned for his early investments in Zomato and Policybazaar, recently shared insights into his 'anti-portfolio'—notable missed investment opportunities in startups like Flipkart, Ola, BigBasket, and Snapdeal. Bikhchandani's candid admission highlights the unpredictable nature of venture capital, where not every decision leads to success, yet his strategic bets have significantly benefited Info Edge's stakeholders.

Understanding the 'Anti-Portfolio'

The term 'anti-portfolio' is used in venture capital to describe the investments that were passed up, which later grew into successful companies. Bikhchandani’s reluctance to invest in what are now some of India's leading startups without even meeting their founders or fully understanding their potential illustrates the challenging decisions investors face. Despite these missed opportunities, Info Edge's successful investments in Zomato and Policybazaar have showcased Bikhchandani's knack for identifying promising ventures, with an investment in Zomato growing 124X in value.

Choosing Founders Over Sectors

Bikhchandani emphasizes the importance of backing the right founders over chasing sectors. This founder-first approach has guided Info Edge's investment strategy, reflecting in their support for Zomato and Policybazaar despite initial skepticism. Bikhchandani shared anecdotes from the early days, including his decision to bootstrap Naukri.com in the 90s and the eventual necessity to raise venture capital to stay competitive. His experiences underline the importance of resilience and strategic decision-making in the startup ecosystem.

Reflections and Lessons Learned

The journey of Info Edge and Bikhchandani's investment saga offers valuable lessons for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While missed opportunities are part of the venture capital landscape, the successes of Zomato and Policybazaar demonstrate the potential rewards of strategic, founder-focused investing. Bikhchandani's reflections serve as a reminder of the complexities and challenges in identifying the next big success in the fast-paced world of startups.

As the startup ecosystem continues to evolve, Bikhchandani's insights into the 'anti-portfolio' and the importance of backing visionary founders over specific sectors provide a compelling narrative on the nuances of venture capital investment. His experiences remind us that while not every decision may lead to gold, a thoughtful, founder-centric approach can unearth remarkable opportunities, shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship.