Influencer Income Surge: 77% Report Growth, Industry to Hit Rs 3,375 Crore by 2026

It's a golden era for influencers in India as a recent Ernst & Young (EY) report highlights promising income growth and industry expansion. Over the past two years, 77% of influencers have seen their income increase, with 86% anticipating over a 10% hike in the next two years. This growth trajectory is set against a backdrop where influencer marketing is estimated to reach a staggering Rs 3,375 crore by 2026, marking an 18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Advertisment

Influencer Categories and Earnings

The influencer landscape in India is diverse, spanning from nano influencers with 100 to 10,000 followers, to mega influencers boasting over a million followers. Interestingly, nano influencers, despite their smaller followings, enjoy the highest engagement rate at 4%. According to the EY report, around 12% of influencers fall into the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh earnings bracket, encompassing both macro and micro influencers. This data points to a burgeoning market where content creators of various scales can monetize their influence effectively.

Brand Investments and Preferences

Advertisment

Brands are increasingly recognizing the value of influencer marketing, with 75% of brands surveyed considering it a crucial part of their marketing strategies. Investments are particularly notable in sectors like lifestyle, fashion, and beauty, although BFSI, auto, and sustainability are quickly catching up. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube remain the primary battlegrounds for influencers, owing to their vast user bases and content consumption rates. The report also highlights a growing preference among brands for micro and nano influencers, attributed to their lower cost per reach and higher engagement rates.

The Road Ahead for Influencer Marketing

As the influencer marketing landscape continues to evolve, the industry faces both opportunities and challenges. The duopolistic nature of current platforms following the TikTok ban poses a challenge, yet also underscores the potential for emerging platforms and influencers. With the influencer market size in India already at Rs 1,500 crore and poised for significant growth, the future looks bright for content creators and brands alike. The shift towards influencer marketing underscores a broader trend towards personalized, authentic marketing that resonates with today's digital-first audiences.