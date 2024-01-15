en English
Business

Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced

Indutrade, an internationally renowned industrial company, has declared the release of its much-anticipated Year-End Report for 2023. The report comes out on February 1 and will be accessible from approximately 7:30 am Central European Time (CET). The announcement follows the company’s established tradition of transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

Webcast Details and Participation

Alongside the report’s release, a consequential webcast is scheduled at 9:30 am CET. The company’s President and CEO, Bo Annvik, and CFO, Patrik Johnson, will spearhead the event. Both will present the report and then engage in a comprehensive question and answer session, providing clarification and in-depth insights into the company’s performance. The presentation will be conducted in English, ensuring its accessibility to a global audience.

Live Broadcast and Participation

Indutrade’s official website will broadcast the event live, reinforcing the company’s commitment to openness. Participants who wish to access the conference via phone and participate in the Q&A can register beforehand. Upon registration, they will receive the necessary phone numbers and a conference ID, facilitating smooth and hassle-free participation.

Post-Event Access

After the live event, the presentation materials will be accessible on the Indutrade website. The company ensures that the presentation will be available for on-demand replay, allowing interested parties who were unable to attend the live event to catch up at their convenience. This initiative underscores Indutrade’s emphasis on comprehensive dissemination of its corporate information.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

