Business

IndustryWeek Debuts New Podcast ‘Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast’

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
IndustryWeek Debuts New Podcast ‘Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast’

In an era when audio content is swiftly gaining popularity over traditional text, manufacturing-focused Endeavor Business Media brands, including IndustryWeek, have responded to the trend by launching a new podcast titled ‘Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast’. The podcast aims to engage listeners by presenting them with extensive discussions on a myriad of topics pertinent to the manufacturing industry.

Bringing Insights from Seasoned Editors

IndustryWeek is not alone in this venture. The podcast will feature insights from experienced editors representing various manufacturing-centric brands affiliated with Endeavor Business Media. These seasoned journalists bring to the table expertise covering an array of manufacturing aspects, such as asset management, digital transformation, new equipment and solutions, environment, health and safety, and supply chain management.

A Commitment to Regular Releases

With a commitment to keep the audience updated, IndustryWeek plans to release at least two new episodes of the ‘Great Question’ podcast every week. The podcast aims to serve as a reliable source of news and information about the intricate processes of production logistics, equipment maintenance, and asset management.

Available for Subscription on Major Platforms

Recognizing the need for accessibility, the ‘Great Question: A Manufacturing Podcast’ is available for subscription on major platforms. These include but are not limited to Apple, Google, and Spotify. This strategic move ensures that interested listeners can easily access the podcast, regardless of their preferred platform.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

