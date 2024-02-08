Industry Veteran Joe Parisi Joins CN Bio to Drive US Expansion in Organ-on-a-Chip Market

CN Bio Taps Industry Veteran Joe Parisi to Spearhead US Expansion Amid Organ-on-a-Chip Surge

In a strategic move to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for alternative methodologies in preclinical drug discovery, CN Bio, a front-runner in Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) technology, has announced the appointment of Joe Parisi as its new US Director of Sales. This decision comes at a pivotal time, as the life sciences sector witnesses a paradigm shift towards enhancing human relevance in preclinical workflows and diminishing reliance on animal models, spurred by the FDA Modernization Act 2.0.

A Seasoned Player in Life Sciences: Joe Parisi's Impressive Track Record

Parisi brings an impressive academic background to his new role, holding a BSc in Molecular and Cellular Biology. His professional journey is marked by senior positions in esteemed life sciences companies such as Isoplexis, NanoString Technologies, Life Technologies, and most recently at Phenomix, which was acquired by Bruker Corporation in 2023. Recognized for his sales acumen and leadership in managing experienced sales teams, Parisi's appointment is seen as a significant stride towards CN Bio's expansion goals, particularly in the US market.

CN Bio's Expansion Amid Market Growth: A New Era of Drug Discovery

As the demand for new alternative methodologies (NAMs) in preclinical drug discovery surges, CN Bio is poised to lead the charge with its cutting-edge OOC technology. The company's innovative approach offers a viable alternative to traditional animal models, promising enhanced human relevance and reduced reliance on animal testing. With Parisi at the helm of sales and support activities in the US, CN Bio is set to make significant strides in this critical market.

Dr. Paul Brooks, CEO of CN Bio, expressed his enthusiasm about Parisi's appointment, stating, "Joe's consistent success in biotech sales and his potential to contribute to our expansion goals, especially in the US, make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are thrilled to have him on board as we navigate this exciting phase of growth and innovation."

As CN Bio embarks on this new chapter, the life sciences sector watches with bated breath. The potential of Organ-on-a-Chip technology to revolutionize drug discovery is immense, and with Parisi leading the charge in the US market, CN Bio is well-positioned to redefine the future of preclinical research.

In a world where the quest for more effective, human-relevant drug testing methodologies is ever-present, CN Bio's strategic appointment of Joe Parisi signals a bold step forward. As the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the life sciences sector, the global audience waits with anticipation to witness the transformative impact of this dynamic partnership.