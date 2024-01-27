Industry Publication Unveils Dealer Strategies and 2024 Polaris Ranger XD 1500

The latest edition of an industry publication offers a treasure trove of insights and news from a variety of industry professionals. Editor-In-Chief, Brendan Baker, interviews F&I trainer Rob Greenwald, underscoring the prime importance of a dealership's Finance and Insurance (F&I) department. Greenwald zeroes in on two crucial components for this department's success: a competent, well-trained manager, and a reliable computer system.

Dealership Strategies from the Heartland

As the publication goes beyond the usual, it reaches out to dealers from Indiana, Wisconsin, and Missouri to glean their unique business strategies and differentiators. One dealer, for instance, sets himself apart with an in-house motorcycle museum, while another has significantly expanded its facilities to accommodate growth. These intriguing narratives present invaluable learning opportunities for industry enthusiasts and dealers alike.

The 2024 Polaris Ranger XD 1500 Unveiled

Adding to the excitement, the edition covers the much-anticipated unveiling of the 2024 Polaris Ranger XD 1500 utility-focused UTV at a special event in Nashville. A Minnesota dealer offers his insights into the new model and Polaris's innovative strategy for creating fresh market categories.

Additional Insights and Fun Facts

Further enriching the content are fun facts from the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) about the intriguing world of snowmobiling. The edition also provides practical advice on how to boost sales by actively listening to customers and fostering meaningful emotional connections.

Last but not least, the publication delves into critical aspects of succession planning for dealership owners. It highlights the challenges the auto retail industry faces in transitioning to the next generation and emphasizes the necessity for estate planning to safeguard dealership assets. The edition also underscores the importance of assembling a team of professionals including an accountant, an estate planning lawyer, a mergers and acquisitions adviser, a financial planner, and a banker to ensure a smooth and successful transition. It further highlights the potential implications of the federal tax exemption on estate planning for dealers, and the urgency of creating a trust before the looming deadline in January 2026.