Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024: Uniting Industries for Net-Zero in Amsterdam

On December 6th, Reuters Events announced the launch of Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024, a pivotal conference scheduled for May 22-23 in Amsterdam. This event promises to be a cornerstone for over 250 senior decision-makers from metals and mining, transportation and logistics, energy and fuels, and construction sectors, focusing on collaborative efforts towards industrial-scale net-zero transitions.

Advertisment

Transforming Industry Mindsets

At the heart of the conference is the goal to reshape the way hard-to-abate sectors approach business and collaboration. Emphasizing the need for a shift in business models, Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 will address how industries can break free from silos and evolve towards sustainable growth and net-zero alignment. Highlighted by a keynote from Emily Smith, Industry Project Director at Reuters Events, the event underscores the necessity of cross-sectoral collaboration for decarbonization success.

Scaling Commercial Climate Technologies

The conference will delve into the critical role of breakthrough technologies like hydrogen, low-carbon fuels, carbon capture, and nuclear small modular reactors (SMRs) in achieving industrial decarbonization. Discussions will cover the challenges and opportunities around accessing capital for low-carbon technologies, the need for supportive infrastructure, and strategies to implement these solutions at pace and scale. This theme aligns with the broader objective of accelerating the industrial net-zero roadmap by overcoming path dependencies and facilitating sector-wide emission reductions.

One of the unique features of Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 is the extensive opportunity for networking and partnership building. With over 20 hours dedicated to private meetings, breakfast roundtables, workshop debates, and executive dinners, participants will have unparalleled access to industry leaders. This facilitates the forging of cross-sectoral deals essential for driving forward net-zero strategies, reflecting the conference's emphasis on collaboration as the key to decarbonization.