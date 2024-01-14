Indra’s Strategic Plan Amidst Changes: Aiming for Leadership in Command and Control Systems

Marc Murta, the president of Indra, has shed light on the pivotal role of the present moment in defense. This significance stems from the combined pressures of geopolitical tensions and rapid technological advancements. Amidst a time of transformative corporate governance changes, with José Vicente de los Mozos stepping into the role of the new CEO, Indra is gearing up to reveal a strategic plan on March 6. The plan aims to firmly establish the company as an undisputed leader in the realm of European command and control systems.

A Strategic Shift and the Role of Minsait

Central to this strategic vision is the potential divestiture of Minsait, Indra’s technological division. Minsait has been a major revenue generator for the company, but its sale is being considered to help Indra sharpen its focus on achieving its ambitious goal. That of becoming a comprehensive ‘systemist’ in the military and technological markets, with a special emphasis on command and control systems.

The Opportunities Presented by FCAS

Indra views the upcoming European combat aircraft project, FCAS, as a historic opportunity. It plans to use this platform to showcase its capabilities and cement its position as a market leader. To this end, the company is concurrently developing a talent acquisition strategy to address its urgent need for skilled personnel in these specialized fields.

Shareholder Dynamics and Market Trends

On the shareholder front, dynamics have been active, with Escribano increasing its stake to 8%, thereby becoming the second-largest shareholder after SEPI. This event coincides with a growth phase in the global defense industry. Indra’s rising share prices, standing at a high of around 15 euros, reflect this trend. In a statement that encapsulates the importance of the sector, Murta concluded, ‘without defense there is nothing.’